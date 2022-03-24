SW winds will allow for some sunshine today and one more mild one. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers tomorrow, and bring in some colder air for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.14″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 2.28″ / Year: 9.50″ / Normal: 8.21″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 12.2″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 99.4″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 hours 21 Minutes

Today:

Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of a few showers.

High: 55-60

Wind: SW 15-25.

Tonight:

Chance of showers

High: 41 Erie…30s inland

Wind: SW 5-15

