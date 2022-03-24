SW winds will allow for some sunshine today and one more mild one. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers tomorrow, and bring in some colder air for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.14″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 2.28″ / Year: 9.50″ / Normal: 8.21″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 12.2″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 99.4″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 hours 21 Minutes
Today:
Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of a few showers.
High: 55-60
Wind: SW 15-25.
Tonight:
Chance of showers
High: 41 Erie…30s inland
Wind: SW 5-15
