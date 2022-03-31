Mild and windy for much of today as a storm system sets off some showers. Front moves through the Erie area by mid afternoon, allowing for some colder air to come in. Will set off some snow showers late tonight into Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.10″ / Month: 2.38″ / Normal: 2.98″ / Year: 10.20″ / Normal: 8.91″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 6.2″/ Normal: 14.3″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 101.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 hours 40 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness and windy. Showers at times.

High: 63-67, Falling Later in the Afternoon in Erie.

Wind: S 20-45

TONIGHT:

Winds gradually diminish. Scattered showers through midnight, then some wet snow showers develop. Coating to an inch, mainly in the grassy areas

Low: 34-37 Erie/30-33 Elsewhere

Wind: SW-W diminishing to 10-20

