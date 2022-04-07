Frontal system will stall in central PA today. This will keep the threat of showers for most of the day in the eastern mountains. In the meantime, showers should end closer to Erie, with perhaps some morning sun. Upper wave, though, will spread showers back into the Erie region this afternoon. Upper low will then settle into the region for the weekend, keeping the threat of showers and some wet snow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.01″ / Month: 0.11″ / Normal: 0.68″ / Year: 10.41″ / Normal: 9.69″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.1″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 102.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM Daylight: 13 hours 00 Minutes

TODAY:

Scattered showers ending Erie to Meadville early morning, with some limited sun….Then showers return later in the afternoon. For Warren county, showers will continue on and off for the day.

High: 55-58. Temps may fall in Erie late afternoon as winds go west

Wind: SW 5-15, going W in Erie late afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with scattered mainly evening showers

Low: Near 40 Erie/33-36 Elsewhere

Wind: SW 5-10

