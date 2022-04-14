Cold front will pass through this morning, ending the threat of showers, but also bringing in colder air for the day. Keeping things mainly dry tonight into Friday. Cool conditions for the Easter Weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : Trace” / Month: 1.19″ / Normal: 1.53″ / Year: 11.49″ / Normal: 10.54″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.9″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 103.6″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:42 AM / Sunset 8:01 PM Daylight: 13 hours 19 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy with showers ending by mid morning Erie, and early afternoon toward Warren. Clearing skies afterwards

High: Temperatures falling initially into the 40s, then back into the 50s for the afternoon after clearing

Wind: W 15-35 G 40 Lake

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds with a chilly wind

Low: Near 45 Erie/35-40 Inland

Wind: S-SW 5-15 G20

