Clouds will hang on in some areas through mid morning, otherwise a nice looking day. Temperatures stay on the cool side, though warming up slowly into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 2.14″ / Normal: 3.13″ / Year: 12.44″ / Normal: 12.14″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: T” / Normal: 2.6″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset 8:17 PM Daylight: 13 hours 56 Minutes

Today:

Some early clouds in some areas, otherwise mostly sunny

High: 47-51.

Wind: N 5-12, becoming W

Tonight:

Mainly clear and frosty

Low: 33 Erie…25-29 inland.

Wind: Light

Friday:

Abundant sunshine. Not as chilly.

High: 56-59

Wind: N/NE 5-10

