High pressure out of Canada will keep us dry today and a little milder. Approaching warm front will spread more clouds and showers later tonight into Friday. The front will linger into Saturday, then high pressure gives us decent weather for Mother’s day, with a nice warm up for early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.10″ / Month: 1.46″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 13.90″ / Normal: 12.93″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset 8:24 PM Daylight: 14 hours 13 Minutes

TODAY::

Areas of dense morning fog, mainly inland. Partly Sunny & Pleasant.

High: 55-60 Erie/64-68 Elsewhere

Wind: E 5-12, except NE near the lake shore

TONIGHT:

Thickening Clouds. Showers developing inland after midnight. May reach Erie before daybreak

Low: 48-52

Wind: E/NE 5-10

