More of the same today as high pressure in the Great Lakes remains in firm control. As the air gets a little more humid toward the weekend, expect some scattered showers and storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.57″ / Normal: 1.21″ / Year: 14.01″ / Normal: 13.69″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:32 PM Daylight: 14 hours 27 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm Again

High: 74-79 Erie/80-85 Elsewhere

Wind: SE-NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: Near 60 Erie/50-55 Elsewhere

Wind: NE-SE 5-10

