Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Weak frontal system may set off a few showers today, mainly in the morning. Cooler air will also settle in as well. The temperatures will continue on the cool side into the weekend, with very little rainfall expected.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.27″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.10″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 25 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers possible.

High: 63-68

Wind: NE 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and cool

Low: 52 Erie/39-45 Mountains/Inland

Wind: NE 10-20 G25 near the lake

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority