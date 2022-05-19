Clouds will hold this morning as a frontal system moves to the east. Showers will fall through late morning as well, though gradually diminishing. Strong SW winds will allow our temperatures to soar tomorrow, possibly to record highs by the afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T” / Month: 2.62″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 15.06″ / Normal: 14.48″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 hours 43 Minutes

Today:

Showers and drizzle likely through mid morning. Cloudy as well. Clearing for the afternoon.

High: 70-74

Wind: SW/W 10-20.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and milder

Low: 64 Erie… 55-60 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15, then 10-20 late.

