Frontal system will stall south of I-80 today, giving us cooler weather and a few showers. Skies will gradually clear tonight, leading to some decent weather tomorrow into the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.12 ” / Year: 16.98″ / Normal: 16.10″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 1 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers

High: 65-70

Wind: W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies and comfortable

Lows’: 51-54 Erie/ 40s Elsewhere

Wind: West 5-10

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: Near 70

