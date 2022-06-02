Frontal system will stall south of I-80 today, giving us cooler weather and a few showers. Skies will gradually clear tonight, leading to some decent weather tomorrow into the weekend.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.12 ” / Year: 16.98″ / Normal: 16.10″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 1 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers
High: 65-70
Wind: W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Clearing skies and comfortable
Lows’: 51-54 Erie/ 40s Elsewhere
Wind: West 5-10
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: Near 70
