Cooler and more comfortable air arriving in the region today, and will be with us through tomorrow. As the high drifts off the east coast, warmer and more humid air will arrive in the region for the upcoming weekend.

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 18.57″ / Normal: 18.68″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 14 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Today:

Decent sunshine, cooler and less humid

High: 76-79

Wind: NW 5-15, some gusts to 20 near the lake

Tonight:

Mainly clear and comfortable. Areas of inland/mountain fog

Low: 61 Erie… 50-55 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

