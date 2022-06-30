High pressure off the east coast will pump warm and increasingly humid air into tomorrow. Frontal system will set off some showers or a storm into Saturday morning. Should be able to salvage the afternoon, though. Sun and warm returns for Sunday.

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.60″ / Normal: 3.58″ / Year: 18.58″ / Normal: 19.56″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 12 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Today:

Plenty of sun and warmer

High: 85-89.

Wind: SW 8-15

Tonight:

Mostly clear and warmer

Low: 72 Erie… 64-68 inland.

Wind: SW 10-20.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.