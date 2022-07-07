High pressure will provide decent sunshine today as it moves slowly east. Air will be less humid, but still pretty warm. A few sct showers possible tomorrow south of Erie as a wave moves by.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 19.62″ / Normal: 20.32″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 7 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny skies

High: 78-82

Wind: N/NE 5-15.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy.

Highs: Near 65 Erie… 57-60 inland.

Wind: Light North, becoming S.

