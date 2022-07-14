Areas of fog and leftover low clouds will be with us early morning, with gradually more sun breaking out as the morning goes on. High pressure will then continue the nice weather into Saturday. Next front may bring showers Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.18″ / Normal: 1.37″ / Year: 19.76″ / Normal: 21.05″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 58 minutes

Today:

Early inland fog and low clouds, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. A few showers may pop up in the eastern mountains this afternoon

High: 75-79

Wind: N/NW 5-10

Tonight:

Moonlit sky and a bit cool. Areas of inland fog

Low: 59 Erie….50-54 inland.

Wind: Light south

