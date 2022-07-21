Weak wave will move through the area this morning, which will set off some scattered showers and some clouds. Expect gradual clearing this afternoon as it passes. Generally warm and humid conditions will persist into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.50″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 21.08″ / Normal: 21.79″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 47 minutes

Today:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. May get a few morning showers

High: 81-85

Wind: SW 12-25

Tonight:

Fair skies, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Low: 64-68.

Wind: S 5-15

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.