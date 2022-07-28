Frontal system will set off mainly morning showers as it passes through today. Some PM clearing, though still humid. Another front will cause a few showers or storms tonight into early Friday. This will lead to less humidity into Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T” / Month: 3.98″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 22.56″ / Normal: 22.56″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 34 minutes

Today:

Morning clouds and some scattered showers or a storm. PM clearing and humid

High: 80-84

Wind: SW/W 10-20 with gusts to 25 at times.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a few showers through midnight.

Low: 67 Erie… 60-65 inland.

Wind: W 5-15

