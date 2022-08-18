Upper low finally moves east of us, though still can’t rule out some isolated showers or storms away from the lake shore later in the afternoon. High pressure builds in for the weekend, giving us warm and increasingly humid air.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.80″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 23.50″ / Normal: 24.89″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:32 AM / Sunset 8:17 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 45 minutes

Today:

Some early inland fog. Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon inland.

High: Near 80

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

Tonight:

Patchy clouds. Areas of inland fog

Low: 61 Erie… 54-58 inland.

Wind: Light South

