High pressure will be the main feature affecting our weather today. Will bring some decent sunshine for much of the day, along with warm temperatures. Frontal system to our north will settle into the region later tonight into tomorrow. This will allow for an unsettled day Friday. Ridge comes back, though, for the weekend with more dry/warm weather.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.18″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 25.88″ / Normal: 25.61″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 8:06 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 27 minutes

Today:

Plenty of sun, then partly sunny late afternoon. Can’t rule out an isolated storm.

High: 82-86.

Wind: SW/W 5-10.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy early then clouds increase with a shower possible toward daybreak near the lake/Erie

Low: 67 Erie…60-65 inland.

Wind: Becoming S 5

