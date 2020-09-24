Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Weak weather system will give us more clouds today. Might even squeeze out a few drops. Then it’s back to more sun Friday into Saturday with a warm up.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 3.44″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 29.27″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 7:14 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 3 Minutes
TODAY:
Mix of high clouds and filtered sun. A few drops possible
High: 75-79.
Wind: S 5-15, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Becoming mostly clear
Low: 60 Erie / 50-55 Inland And Mountains
Wind: Light South
