Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

**FROST ADVISORY SOUTHERN ERIE, CRAWFORD, CHAUTAUQUA, FOREST, VENANGO AND MERCER COUNTIES TONIGHT**

The weather pattern will remain very quiet heading through next week. The biggest concern over the weekend will be the frost potential. The highest likelihood for areas of frost will be inland south of Erie Saturday night. More sunshine expected on Sunday, after a frosty start for some. Could be some patchy frost once again south of Erie Sunday night.