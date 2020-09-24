Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Weak weather system will give us more clouds today. Might even squeeze out a few drops. Then it’s back to more sun Friday into Saturday with a warm up.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 3.44″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 29.27″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 7:14 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 3 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of high clouds and filtered sun. A few drops possible

High: 75-79.

Wind: S 5-15, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly clear

Low: 60 Erie / 50-55 Inland And Mountains

Wind: Light South

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar