High pressure gives us nice weather today into tomorrow, with decent sunshine and warmer temperatures. Weak frontal system may bring a few showers later in the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY : Trace” / Month: 3.49″ / Normal: 3.35″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.36″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 7:54 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 8 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny skies
High: Mid/upper 70s
Wind: NW-W 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 63 Erie… 46-55 inland.
Wind: Light S
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny/Warmer
High: 82-86
Wind: S-SE 5-10
