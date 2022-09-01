High pressure gives us nice weather today into tomorrow, with decent sunshine and warmer temperatures. Weak frontal system may bring a few showers later in the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY : Trace” / Month: 3.49″ / Normal: 3.35″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.36″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 7:54 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 8 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny skies

High: Mid/upper 70s

Wind: NW-W 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 63 Erie… 46-55 inland.

Wind: Light S

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny/Warmer

High: 82-86

Wind: S-SE 5-10

