High pressure ridge will slowly build into the region today. Some morning clouds around, otherwise nice weather stays with us into Saturday, with slowly moderating temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.66″ / Normal: 0.89″ / Year: 26.85″ / Normal: 27.25″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 7:42 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 48 minutes

TODAY:

Some morning clouds and locally dense fog, then sunny midday/afternoon

High: 74-78

Wind: N-NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Fair skies. Areas of inland fog forming

Low: Near 60 Erie… 54-59 inland.

Wind: NE-SE Light

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High: 78-82

Wind: S-NE 5

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.