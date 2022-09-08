High pressure ridge will slowly build into the region today. Some morning clouds around, otherwise nice weather stays with us into Saturday, with slowly moderating temperatures.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.66″ / Normal: 0.89″ / Year: 26.85″ / Normal: 27.25″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 7:42 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 48 minutes
TODAY:
Some morning clouds and locally dense fog, then sunny midday/afternoon
High: 74-78
Wind: N-NE 5-10
TONIGHT:
Fair skies. Areas of inland fog forming
Low: Near 60 Erie… 54-59 inland.
Wind: NE-SE Light
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High: 78-82
Wind: S-NE 5
