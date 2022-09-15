High pressure in firm control of our weather for the next few days. Expect generally dry weather and a decent amount of sunshine through the period. After a cool hit today, temps will rise steadily into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.82″ / Normal: 1.85″ / Year: 27.01″ / Normal: 28.21″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:30 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 29 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny skies.

High: 65-70.

Wind: N/NE 8-15.

Tonight:

Mostly clear skies and cool.

Low: 54 Erie…45-50 inland.

Wind: S.E. Near 5.

