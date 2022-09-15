High pressure in firm control of our weather for the next few days. Expect generally dry weather and a decent amount of sunshine through the period. After a cool hit today, temps will rise steadily into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.82″ / Normal: 1.85″ / Year: 27.01″ / Normal: 28.21″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:30 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 29 minutes
Today:
Partly to mostly sunny skies.
High: 65-70.
Wind: N/NE 8-15.
Tonight:
Mostly clear skies and cool.
Low: 54 Erie…45-50 inland.
Wind: S.E. Near 5.
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.