Strong cold front has passed through, allowing for a rush of cooler and unstable air into the region today. This will set off some showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. As high pressure builds in, the air will stabilize tomorrow, allowing for more sun, but still chilly.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY : 0.05″ / Month: 2.29″ / Normal: 2.94 / Year: 28.48″ / Normal: 29.30″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:18 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 10 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chilly wind. Periods of showers and a possible storm

Temperatures hold near 60 in Erie….50s elswehere

Wind: NW 12-25 with some higher gusts possible

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with brisk winds. May get some evening showers

Low: 48 Erie… 38-42 inland & mountains

Wind: NW 15-25, then N 10 20 after midnight

FRIDAY:

Chilly and less wind. Clouds giving way to sunshine

High: 57-61

Wind: N-NW 5-15

