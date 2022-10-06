Approaching cold front will spread more clouds in the region today, though temperatures will stay on the mild side. As the front passes through late tonight or early Friday, some showers will develop. Much cooler air will then settle into the region into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00 / Normal: 0.72″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 31.40″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 6:54 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 31 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. A drop or two possible

High: 68-71

Wind: SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and becoming breezy. Showers develop after midnight, except Warren area, where rain holds off until daybreak

Low: Near 50 Erie… 40s inland & mountains

Wind: SW 5-15/NW 15-30

FRIDAY:

Mostly Cloudy, Brisk and colder…Scattered mainly AM showers

High: Mainly in the 40s to near 50

Wind: NNW 10-20

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.