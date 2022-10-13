Cold front passing through this morning will continue the threat of showers and steady rain. It will gradually taper off in the midday/afternoon hours. Chilly air will stay in place through tomorrow. After a brief warm up Saturday, temperatures will plunge early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0″/ Month: 0.14″ / Normal: 1.75″ / Year: 34.64″ / Normal: 32.43″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 6:42 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 11 minutes

Today:

Periods of rain showers, especially this morning

Temperatures holding in the 50s.

Wind: W/SW 15-25.

Tonight:

Chilly with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of scattered showers.

Low: 43 Erie…35-39 inland.

Wind: S 5-15

