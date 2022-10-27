Cool high pressure will be in control of the region today into tomorrow. As it moves east,, a return flow of air from the SE will moderate the temperatures.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.55″ / Month: 4.68″ / Normal: 3.69 / Year: 39.18 / Normal: 34.37″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 6:21 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 34 minutes
TODAY:
Morning Clouds Break for Some Afternoon Sun. Cool
High: 48-53
Wind: N/NE 10-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and cold
Low: 38 Erie and 28-33 inland and mountains.
Wind: Light East
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Cool
High: 54-58
Wind: E 5-10
