Cool high pressure will be in control of the region today into tomorrow. As it moves east,, a return flow of air from the SE will moderate the temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.55″ / Month: 4.68″ / Normal: 3.69 / Year: 39.18 / Normal: 34.37″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 6:21 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 34 minutes

TODAY:

Morning Clouds Break for Some Afternoon Sun. Cool

High: 48-53

Wind: N/NE 10-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold

Low: 38 Erie and 28-33 inland and mountains.

Wind: Light East

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 54-58

Wind: E 5-10

