High pressure gives us one more good day today, along with a decent night. Remnants of Nicole will move quickly up from the south, spreading plenty of rain tomorrow. Rain will be heavy at times. Cold front will pass through Saturday, ushering in colder air. Some lake effect will set up Saturday night into Sunday, mainly in the snow belts south of Erie.

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 1.15″ / Year: 39.76″ / Normal: 36.219″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset: 5:04 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 59 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

TODAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy and warm

High: 65-72

Wind: S 10-15 G25

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds, Breezy & Mild

Low: 55 Erie and 45-50 inland and mountains.

Wind: S 10-20 G25

FRIDAY:

Rain develops in the morning. Will become heavy at times, mainly afternoon

High: 60-65

Wind: S/SE 12-22

