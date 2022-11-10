High pressure gives us one more good day today, along with a decent night. Remnants of Nicole will move quickly up from the south, spreading plenty of rain tomorrow. Rain will be heavy at times. Cold front will pass through Saturday, ushering in colder air. Some lake effect will set up Saturday night into Sunday, mainly in the snow belts south of Erie.
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 1.15″ / Year: 39.76″ / Normal: 36.219″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset: 5:04 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 59 minutes
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
TODAY:
Plenty of sun, breezy and warm
High: 65-72
Wind: S 10-15 G25
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds, Breezy & Mild
Low: 55 Erie and 45-50 inland and mountains.
Wind: S 10-20 G25
FRIDAY:
Rain develops in the morning. Will become heavy at times, mainly afternoon
High: 60-65
Wind: S/SE 12-22
