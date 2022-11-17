Lake effect will continue this morning, then lighten up toward midday as winds go more SW at all levels. Lighter snows expected for tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 3.7″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 3.8″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.30″ / Month: 3.92″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 43.21″ / Normal: 37.06″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset: 4:58 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 45 minutes

TODAY:

Snow showers and embedded squalls into mid morning before tapering off. Periods of snow showers the rest of the day. Another 1-3″ lake shore and Meadville and Warren. 3-5″ more in the snow belts

High: 33-37

Wind: W 10-20 G30 Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and windy. Periods of snow showers, mainly near the lake shore. 1-3″ Erie…Less than an inch elsewhere

Low: 23-28

Wind: SW 20-30

FRIDAY:

Some snow showers, especially afternoon. 1-3″ Erie…Less than an inch elsewhere. Gusty winds

High: 30-34

Wind: SW 20-35



