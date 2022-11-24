High pressure gives us one more nice day. Something to be thankful for! Approaching frontal system will spread showers into the region tonight into tomorrow. Small high will dry us out for Saturday, then another front sets off more rain for Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 6.38″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 6.4″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.13″ / Normal: 2.87″ / Year: 45.42″ / Normal: 37.93″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset: 4:53 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 31 minutes

TODAY (THANKSGIVING):

Sunshine and high clouds. Nice and mild

High: 54-58

Wind: S 5-15

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Rain showers after midnight.

Low: 43 Erie and mid to upper 30s inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-15

FRIDAY:

Rain showers diminishing early morning in Erie, and by late morning in the eastern mountains

High: 44-48, slowly falling in the afternoon

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 Lake, shifting NW by midday



