Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will slowly sag south to near I-80 by the afternoon. Because of the slow movement, can’t rule out scattered/isolated showers inland sections for the day. High pressure will slowly build in behind it to give us nice weather tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.84″ /Normal: 3.30″/ Year: 22.78″/Normal: 22.12″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 18 Minutes
TODAY:
Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers away from the lake
High: 79-83
Winds: NE 5-10 becoming NW
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds. Areas of inland fog
Low: Near 65 Erie…57-64 inland.
Wind: Light East
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny skies
High: 80-84
Winds: N/NE 10-15