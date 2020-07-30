Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will slowly sag south to near I-80 by the afternoon. Because of the slow movement, can’t rule out scattered/isolated showers inland sections for the day. High pressure will slowly build in behind it to give us nice weather tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.84″ /Normal: 3.30″/ Year: 22.78″/Normal: 22.12″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 18 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers away from the lake

High: 79-83

Winds: NE 5-10 becoming NW

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds. Areas of inland fog

Low: Near 65 Erie…57-64 inland.

Wind: Light East

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies

High: 80-84

Winds: N/NE 10-15

