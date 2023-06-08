Forest fires in eastern Canada will continue to give more haze to the region, while a low in New England brings more clouds overall and maybe a few showers tonight into tomorrow. Better chances in the eastern mountains.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 5:30 pm Thursday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.97″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.95″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset: 8:55 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 10 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: 51-54 Erie, Mainly 40s and near 50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light North

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers possible in the morning, then partly cloudy

High: 65-70

Wind: NW 5-10…becoming W near lake

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies

Low: 55 Erie…upper 40s to low 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 4-8



