Forest fires in eastern Canada will continue to give more haze to the region, while a low in New England brings more clouds overall and maybe a few showers tonight into tomorrow. Better chances in the eastern mountains.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 5:30 pm Thursday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.97″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.95″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset: 8:55 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 10 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
Low: 51-54 Erie, Mainly 40s and near 50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light North
FRIDAY:
Scattered showers possible in the morning, then partly cloudy
High: 65-70
Wind: NW 5-10…becoming W near lake
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy skies
Low: 55 Erie…upper 40s to low 50s Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 4-8
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY