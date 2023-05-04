Cloud cover declines late tonight as a ridge of high pressure slowly builds into our area. High pressure ridge will give us better weather tomorrow, and that trend will continue into the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Thursday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 12.93″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset: 8:23 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 10 minutes

TONIGHT:

A few showers possible early evening. Clouds decrease after midnight

Low: 40 Erie and 35-40 inland and mountains

Wind: ESE 3-6

FRIDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny…Milder

High: 56-60 Erie….60-65 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming NE 5-15 by midday

SATURDAY:

Sunny and Warmer

High: 60-64 Erie…upper 60s inland/mountains

Wind: NE 10-15 near lake, light elsewhere



