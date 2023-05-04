Cloud cover declines late tonight as a ridge of high pressure slowly builds into our area. High pressure ridge will give us better weather tomorrow, and that trend will continue into the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Thursday
SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 12.93″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset: 8:23 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 10 minutes
TONIGHT:
A few showers possible early evening. Clouds decrease after midnight
Low: 40 Erie and 35-40 inland and mountains
Wind: ESE 3-6
FRIDAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny…Milder
High: 56-60 Erie….60-65 inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming NE 5-15 by midday
SATURDAY:
Sunny and Warmer
High: 60-64 Erie…upper 60s inland/mountains
Wind: NE 10-15 near lake, light elsewhere
