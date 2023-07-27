Mostly clear for tonight due to high pressure to our south. Conditions remain humid. Really hot tomorrow with highs in the 90s and heat index values extending near 100. Heat and humidity help contribute to another chance of showers tomorrow night and into Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.20″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 26.73″ / Normal: 22.45″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset: 8:45 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/36 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Patchy Clouds

Low: 67 Erie…Mid 60s Inland

Wind: Becoming Light South

FRIDAY:

Hazy sun, quite warm to hot and humid. Chance of late day storms

High: 89-92

Wind: WSW 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Another round of severe weather is possible

Low: 66-71

Wind: SW 5-15



