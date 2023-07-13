A slow-moving front could set off a few showers this evening, mainly away from the lake. Afterward, a calm night with partly cloudy skies. Partly sunny end to the week with a chance of an isolated shower/storm Inland.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.46″ / Month: 0.98″ / Normal: 1.26″ / Year: 24.51″ / Normal: 20.94″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset: 8:56 PM / Daylight: 15 hours daylight
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds with a few showers or a storm early, mainly in the eastern mountains.
Low: 61 Erie…upper 50s inland
Wind: NW 5-10 becoming calm
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny. A few isolated storms possible in the afternoon away from the lake
High: 80-84
Wind: W 5-10…NE near lake
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and fog late
Low: 63-69
Wind: S 5-15…calmer away from lake
