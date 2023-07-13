A slow-moving front could set off a few showers this evening, mainly away from the lake. Afterward, a calm night with partly cloudy skies. Partly sunny end to the week with a chance of an isolated shower/storm Inland.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.46″ / Month: 0.98″ / Normal: 1.26″ / Year: 24.51″ / Normal: 20.94″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset: 8:56 PM / Daylight: 15 hours daylight

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds with a few showers or a storm early, mainly in the eastern mountains.

Low: 61 Erie…upper 50s inland

Wind: NW 5-10 becoming calm

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. A few isolated storms possible in the afternoon away from the lake

High: 80-84

Wind: W 5-10…NE near lake

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and fog late

Low: 63-69

Wind: S 5-15…calmer away from lake



