Click Here for the Tuesday AM Forecast

High pressure will continue to be the dominating factor in our forecast for the week. As it drifts east, temperatures and dew points will slowly rise to summer like levels. For now, keeping things dry into the early part of the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 1.88″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 16.94″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 76-80
Winds: Variable to NE 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear & Comfortable
Low: 58 Erie/48-55 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light SE
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny and warm. Not too humid
High: 78-83
Winds: Variable 5-12, becoming NE near the lake in the afternoon.