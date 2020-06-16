Click Here for the Tuesday AM Forecast

High pressure will continue to be the dominating factor in our forecast for the week. As it drifts east, temperatures and dew points will slowly rise to summer like levels. For now, keeping things dry into the early part of the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 1.88″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 16.94″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 76-80

Winds: Variable to NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear & Comfortable

Low: 58 Erie/48-55 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light SE

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and warm. Not too humid

High: 78-83

Winds: Variable 5-12, becoming NE near the lake in the afternoon.

