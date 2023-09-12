The backend of today’s cold front could help produce a few rain showers in some spots tonight. Partly sunny with a few showers possible during the day tomorrow. Dry and fall-like for the rest of the week.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.15″ / Month: 0.53″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 31.21″/ Normal: 27.79″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset: 7:36 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/39 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with occasional showers
Low: 54-58
Wind: W-N 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers possible
High: 63-66
Wind: NW 5-15
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Decreasing clouds. Not as wet
Low: 53 Erie…Upper 40s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 5-10