The backend of today’s cold front could help produce a few rain showers in some spots tonight. Partly sunny with a few showers possible during the day tomorrow. Dry and fall-like for the rest of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.15″ / Month: 0.53″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 31.21″/ Normal: 27.79″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset: 7:36 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/39 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers

Low: 54-58

Wind: W-N 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers possible

High: 63-66

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Decreasing clouds. Not as wet

Low: 53 Erie…Upper 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10