Frontal system will stay in the area tonight into tomorrow, allowing for some showers to fall through the period. Cooler air will follow by Thursday as the front slides south of us.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.30″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 42.18″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 20.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 29.7″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:55 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Rain

Low: 49 Erie/Low to mid 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with rain showers mainly early in the day

High: 48-53

Winds: SSE 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a few showers

Low: 38-42

Winds: NW 4-8

THURSDAY:

Overcast skies. Chance of a few rain showers

High: Mid to Upper 40s