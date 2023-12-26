Frontal system will stay in the area tonight into tomorrow, allowing for some showers to fall through the period. Cooler air will follow by Thursday as the front slides south of us.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.30″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 42.18″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 20.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 29.7″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:55 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with Rain
Low: 49 Erie/Low to mid 40s Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 10-20
WEDNESDAY:
Cloudy with rain showers mainly early in the day
High: 48-53
Winds: SSE 5-15
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy skies with a few showers
Low: 38-42
Winds: NW 4-8
THURSDAY:
Overcast skies. Chance of a few rain showers
High: Mid to Upper 40s