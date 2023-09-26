Generally mostly cloudy today as a weak system gives us some clouds today. Moisture slowly diminishes this afternoon, and should lead to a little sun for tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: Trace / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 3.58″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.94″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset: 7:11 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/59 minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy
High: 65-70
Wind: E-SE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 54-58 Erie…45-50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: E-SE 5-15..10-20 near the lake
WEDNESDAY:
Variable Cloudiness
High: 65-69
Wind: SE 10-20