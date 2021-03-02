Click here for the Tuesday Morning Foreast

Limited lake effect flurries will linger into early morning, otherwise high pressure will give us some decent sunshine today, though temperatures will be on the cold side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.11″/ Month: 0.11″ / Normal: 0.09″ / Year: 5.35″ / Normal: 5.43″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.4″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 0.6″ / Year: 59.9″ / Normal: 84.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 6:12 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 18 Minutes

TODAY:

Some flurries through early morning, otherwise mostly sunny and cold

High: 31-35

Wind: NW 10-20 early, then W-SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear and not as cold

Low: 29 Erie…20-25 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15, except 10-20 Erie/lakeshore.

