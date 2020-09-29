Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will slowly move through the area today, bringing in some cool temps and some showers at times. Will stay on the cool side through the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 4.28″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 30.11″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 7:05 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 49 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy and cooler. Chance of showers Erie to Meadville. Little more likely eastern mountains

High: 58-64

Wind: SW 10-20, diminishing to 5-15 PM

TONIGHT:

Chance of showers Erie to Meadville. Showers more likely eastern mountains, diminishing after midnight

Low: 51-Erie/ 44-48 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 late

