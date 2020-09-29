Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Expect a clearing sky tonight. Then more sunshine returns Friday through the weekend. A southwest wind ushers very warm air over us heading through the weekend. The first in a series of cold fronts moves through Sunday night. Expect a few showers to accompany it. A strong cold front arrives by Tuesday. It will be windy and much cooler by mid next week. The weather pattern will be unsettled, as several disturbances pass through, with rounds of rain or scattered showers.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 6:26 PM Thursday