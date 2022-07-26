Another nice looking day for the region with high pressure in control. It will lead to a tranquil night as well. As we head into tomorrow, frontal system will set off some scattered storms late in the day as it approaches.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.13″ / Month: 3.06″ / Normal: 2.56″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 22.24″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:07 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 40 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 77-81

Wind: S 5-15…W

Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies

Low: 63 Erie….55-60 inland.

Wind: Light South.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.