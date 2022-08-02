Any rain from last night will move out early this morning. Clouds may hang tough in the morning, then gradually break up in the afternoon. High pressure will then build in tomorrow, allowing temperatures to soar close to 90.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 Tuesday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.12″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 22.70″ / Normal: 23.01″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:14 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 25 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy this morning, with more PM clearing

High: 75-79

Wind: S 10-18

Tonight:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 60 Erie… 50s inland.

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

