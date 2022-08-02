Any rain from last night will move out early this morning. Clouds may hang tough in the morning, then gradually break up in the afternoon. High pressure will then build in tomorrow, allowing temperatures to soar close to 90.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 Tuesday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.12″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 22.70″ / Normal: 23.01″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:14 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 25 minutes
Today:
Mostly cloudy this morning, with more PM clearing
High: 75-79
Wind: S 10-18
Tonight:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 60 Erie… 50s inland.
Wind: Becoming S 5-10
