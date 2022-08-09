Cold front will gradually slide through the region today, setting off some early showers or possible storms. Dew points will drop to more comfortable levels this afternoon as skies clear. This will set us up for some pretty decent weather the next few days.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY : Trace” / Month: 0.15″ / Normal: 0.91″ / Year: 22.85″ / Normal: 23.92″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset 8:29 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 7 minutes

TODAY:

Showers end early morning Erie, and by late morning toward I-80. Some PM clearing

Highs: 77-77

Wind: NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. More comfortable

Low: Near 60 Erie/50s Elsewhere

Wind: S 5

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant

Highs: 77-82

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.