Upper low pressure in Pennsylvania will continue to meander in the region through Thursday, keeping the threat of some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through the period. Building ridge will increase the heat and humidity for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 1.67″ / Year: 23.49″ / Normal: 24.68″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:20 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 50 minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with scattered showers or a storm possible

Highs: 74-78

Wind: SE 5-10, becoming ENE

TONIGHT:

Chance of Showers in a few spots

Low: 62 Erie/55-59 Elsewhere

Wind: Light East

WEDNESDAY:

Mix of Clouds and Sun. Chance of scattered showers/storms

Highs: 73-77

Wind: E/NE 5-10

