Upper wave gradually moving out this morning, taking the last of the rainfall with it by early afternoon. After that, high pressure gradually settles into the region, giving us mainly dry and warm conditions for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: SUNDAY : 0.42″ / Month: 1.28″ / Normal: 2.30″ / Year: 23.98″ / Normal: 25.31″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:36 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 35 minutes
TODAY:
Lingering early showers Erie to Meadville, then some clearing. Scattered showers or some storms Warren county into early afternoon, otherwise becoming partly sunny
Highs: 76-80
Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W 10-15
TONIGHT:
Becoming Mainly Clear. Areas of fog
Low: 65 Erie/55-59 Elsewhere
Wind: SW-5
WEDNESDAY:
Partly Sunny
Highs: 78-83
Wind: W 5-15
