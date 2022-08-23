Upper wave gradually moving out this morning, taking the last of the rainfall with it by early afternoon. After that, high pressure gradually settles into the region, giving us mainly dry and warm conditions for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: SUNDAY : 0.42″ / Month: 1.28″ / Normal: 2.30″ / Year: 23.98″ / Normal: 25.31″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:36 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 35 minutes

TODAY:

Lingering early showers Erie to Meadville, then some clearing. Scattered showers or some storms Warren county into early afternoon, otherwise becoming partly sunny

Highs: 76-80

Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W 10-15

TONIGHT:

Becoming Mainly Clear. Areas of fog

Low: 65 Erie/55-59 Elsewhere

Wind: SW-5

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny

Highs: 78-83

Wind: W 5-15

