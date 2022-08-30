On the humid side again today. Cold front will pass through near midday/early afternoon, setting off showers and some storms. Generally cooler and drier air settles in for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.16″ / Month: 3.38″ / Normal: 3.13″ / Year: 26.08″ / Normal: 26.14″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset 7:58 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 14 minutes

Today:

Breezy, warm and humid. Periods of showers and storms. Diminishing in Erie early/mid afternoon, and late afternoon farther east

High: 76-80

Wind: SW 10-20.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers around

Low: 63 Erie….50s inland

Wind: NW 12-25, diminishing to 10-20

