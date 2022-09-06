Upper low moves off to the east today, taking most of the rain with it. However, several waves will be moving through the region through tomorrow, keeping a low threat of some leftover showers.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.87″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 58 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few scattered mainly AM showers

High: 73-76

Wind: NE 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with isolated areas of light rain or drizzle

Low: 66 Erie… 60-64 inland.

Wind: NE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Cloudy morning, with peaks of PM sun. Chance of scattered showers

High: 73-76

Wind: N 5-15

