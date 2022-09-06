Upper low moves off to the east today, taking most of the rain with it. However, several waves will be moving through the region through tomorrow, keeping a low threat of some leftover showers.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday
Precip: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.87″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 58 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with a few scattered mainly AM showers
High: 73-76
Wind: NE 10-20
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with isolated areas of light rain or drizzle
Low: 66 Erie… 60-64 inland.
Wind: NE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Cloudy morning, with peaks of PM sun. Chance of scattered showers
High: 73-76
Wind: N 5-15
