Potent upper level system will slide through the area today. It will set off some on/off showers and possible storm as it passes. The weather will steadily improve the next few days as high pressure builds into the region.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 1.56″ / Year: 26.98″ / Normal: 27.92″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 7:34 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 35 minutes

Today:

Some inland fog this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy. Cool with on and off showers with possible storms. Best chances into early afternoon

High: 65-70.

Wind: SW/W 10-15.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before midnight

Low: 58 Erie…51-55 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15, diminishing to 5 late.

