High pressure gives us a delightful day for the region, providing nice sunshine and warm temperatures. Approaching warm front may set off some late day showers tonight. Cold front will approach tomorrow, setting off some storms in the afternoon and evening. This will be followed by much cooler air into the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 1.42″ / Month: 2.24″ / Normal: 2.61 / Year: 28.43″ / Normal: 28.97″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 7:21 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 15 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of dense inland fog, otherwise Mostly sunny and Pleasant

High: Near 75

Wind: SW-W 5-12

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds Late…Chance of a shower or storm toward daybreak

Low: Near 65 Erie… 54-58 inland.

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Showers through mid morning, then partly sunny. Some showers/storms redevelop by mid/late afternoon. Some may be strong

High: 81-85

Wind: SW 10-20 with some higher gusts

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.