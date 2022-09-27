Lake effect rain showers will continue today into tonight on a brisk westerly flow. As the winds go more NW tomorrow, the showers will tend to be more scattered. After that, high pressure will bring in some drier air Thursday, which should continue into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY : 1.53″ / Month: 4.93″ / Normal: 3.73″ / Year: 31.12″ / Normal: 30.09″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:09 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 56 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with periods of showers and possible storms. Some heavy downpours possible

High: 55-60

Wind: W 15-25

TONIGHT:

Showers likely, with some storms possible. Rain will tend to taper off after midnight

Low: 53 Erie… 45-48 inland & mountains

Wind: W 12-25, becoming N 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool. Some breaks possible for the afternoon

High: 55-59

Wind: N 8-15

